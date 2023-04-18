First National Trust Co Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.06. 181,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,268. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

