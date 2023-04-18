First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $197.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,021. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

