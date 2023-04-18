First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.30. 805,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

