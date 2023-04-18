First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.35.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

FM stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.37. 927,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,095. The stock has a market cap of C$24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

