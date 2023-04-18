First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,873,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period.

Shares of FLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

