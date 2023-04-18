FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. FirstEnergy has set its Q1 guidance at $0.56-0.66 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.44-2.64 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstEnergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

