Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

