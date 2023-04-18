Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 28th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFD opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

