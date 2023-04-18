FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $255.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $222.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.31 and its 200-day moving average is $194.11. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $908,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,068,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

