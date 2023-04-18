Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Price Performance
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.74. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
