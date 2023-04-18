Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $91.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

