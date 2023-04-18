Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE FOM traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.25. 363,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,573. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 3.71. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

