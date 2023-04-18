Forge Global (FRGE) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Forge Global to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forge Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 146 907 1212 32 2.49

Earnings and Valuation

Forge Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 94.28%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Forge Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $68.90 million -$111.86 million -1.14 Forge Global Competitors $7.07 billion $656.15 million 31.02

Forge Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.57% 5.50%

Risk and Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forge Global peers beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

