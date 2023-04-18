Forsta AP Fonden Buys 81,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 20,361,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,895,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.