Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.50. The company had a trading volume of 261,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,530. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

