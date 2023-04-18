Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. 1,257,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,753. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

