Forsta AP Fonden Has $31.35 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 338,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,743 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $200.20. The stock had a trading volume of 847,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,199. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

