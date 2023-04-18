Forsta AP Fonden Has $39.94 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day moving average is $228.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

