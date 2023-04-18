Forsta AP Fonden Has $57.60 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. 1,711,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

