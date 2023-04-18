Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,915,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,470. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.