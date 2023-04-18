Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $47,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.4% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,530. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

