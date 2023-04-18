Forsta AP Fonden Sells 381,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. 766,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

