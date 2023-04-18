Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

