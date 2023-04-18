Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.93.

TSE FRU opened at C$15.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.66 and a 52 week high of C$17.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

