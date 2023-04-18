Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.84.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:FRU traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 105,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,396. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.66 and a 1-year high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

