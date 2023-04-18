Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.48 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83). Approximately 39,185 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 33,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.82).

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £85.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Fraser acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,037.00). 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

