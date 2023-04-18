FTX Token Trading Up 57.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00007000 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $698.15 million and approximately $94.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 57.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

