FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, analysts expect FVCBankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $182,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $182,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,971 shares of company stock worth $584,226 over the last 90 days. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

