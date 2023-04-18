G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,422.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00069731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.