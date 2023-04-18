Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

GAMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 25,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

