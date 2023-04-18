Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 700 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $16,160.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,514. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

