Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $15.30 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

PRF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.98. 2,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,544. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $174.24. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

