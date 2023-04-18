Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $329,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $319.68. 9,570,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,321,066. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.56.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

