Gemini Dollar 24-Hour Volume Hits $817,349.41 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $430.94 million and $817,349.41 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 428,839,758 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

