General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 255,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

