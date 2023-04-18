General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,830,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

