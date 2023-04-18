General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 8.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.38% of General Motors worth $179,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

