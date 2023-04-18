Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 392,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.