Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 19.8% in March

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 2.6 %

GOOD traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 255,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,794. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $500.43 million, a P/E ratio of -154.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

