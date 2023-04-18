Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 96.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

GAIN stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.10% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,107.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,036 shares of company stock valued at $94,548. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GAIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

