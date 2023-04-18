Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.23. Approximately 8,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 2,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Global X Guru Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.09% of Global X Guru Index ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.