Gnosis Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $311.12 million and $3.78 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $120.14 or 0.00397153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

