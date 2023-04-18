Gode Chain (GODE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $459,204.70 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

