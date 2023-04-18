Golem (GLM) Market Cap Tops $258.62 Million

Golem (GLM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $258.62 million and $5.57 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

