Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 111.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 907,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

