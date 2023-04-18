Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 50,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

