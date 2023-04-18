Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 267,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,818,000 after buying an additional 34,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $391.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.23. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
