Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

