Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $592.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.