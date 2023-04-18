Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.